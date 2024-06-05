BJP's vote share dips by 1.25 per cent in Gujarat compared to 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Ahmedabad, Jun 5 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 25 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat but its vote share has fallen to 61.86 per cent from 63.11 per cent in the 2019 elections, as per the Election Commission data.

The combined vote shares of the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the two INDIA bloc partners which contested in 25 constituencies, stood at 33.93 per cent. Of this, Congress' vote share was 31.24 per cent and the AAP's 2.69 per cent.

Congress managed to wrest one seat- Banaskantha- from the BJP in a neck-and-neck fight, halting the BJP's attempt to achieve a third consecutive win in all 26 seats on the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could not win the Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats where it fielded its candidates as part of the INDIA bloc.

In the 2019 elections, when Congress contested on its own without any alliance and drew a blank, it had registered a vote share of 32.55 per cent, the EC data showed.

Among other parties, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which contested all 26 seats, garnered a vote share of 0.76 per cent, much lower than the vote share that went to NOTA (None of the Above), which was 1.56 per cent. PTI KA PD MVG NSK