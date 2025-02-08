BJP’s win in Delhi polls reflects people’s confidence in PM Modi: Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati, Feb 8 (PTI) Describing the BJP’s win in Delhi Assembly polls as historic, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday complemented Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying people of the national capital reposed faith in him.

Addressing a press conference, he slammed the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party government, saying Delhi has become a city of garbage and totally polluted.

"After 27 years, people elected the BJP government in Delhi. This is a historic victory because today the victory is not only for the BJP or Delhi people, but for the self-respect of the entire country." "Narendra Modi is creating a sustainable model for the country. I am sincerely complimenting him. Today’s win in Delhi reflects the confidence of people in Modi," he said.

The CM said the governance in Delhi was a failure model and can not be continued any further.

"I am not criticising individuals… There are garbage dumps on main roads (of Delhi) and the city has become totally polluted. Delhi has become the address for the most polluted places," he alleged.

It has been 34 years since economic reforms began in this country and everybody got equal opportunities after reforms brought out by former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, he said.

He further said the GSDP and per capita income of several states have gone up multifold. Some states have failed better than others due to governance, alluding to Delhi and Andhra Pradesh (during YSRCP regime). Consistent policies, leadership growth, all together, make the difference in the progress of various states, he opined.

"Narendra Modi is the right leader at the right time for India. Now Delhi has also elected such a leader," Naidu said on the BJP’s win.

He also attacked the AAP government in Punjab, saying the state, with more people joining the defence forces, which used to be the wheat bowl of the country, is now suffering from drugs. PTI GDK KH