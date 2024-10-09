BJP's win in Haryana endorsement of PM's policies, rejection of Congress's poll promises: Bindal

Shimla, Oct 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal on Wednesday said his party's win in Haryana are an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, and a rejection of Congress's "false" promises and Rahul Gandhi's "politics of dividing people on caste".

The hat-trick of wins in assembly elections in Haryana have come in tandem with the victories at the Centre, Bindal was quoted as saying in a statement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday retained power in the neighbouring state, defying 10 years of anti-incumbency. The saffron party won 48 constituencies in the 90-seat assembly, while the Congress could only manage 37.

Targeting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state BJP chief said Congress made "false" claims during the election campaign in Haryana -- that all poll guarantees in Himachal Pradesh have been fulfilled.

The Congress promised Rs 2,000 per month to women in Haryana but it failed to fulfill a similar promise to give Rs 1,500 to women in Himachal Pradesh, Bindal said.

Voters in Haryana did not believe the promise made by Congress and voted overwhelmingly for BJP, he said.

People of Haryana expressed confidence in the policies of the prime minister and rejected Rahul Gandhi's politics of dividing the people on caste and religious lines, Bindal said.

They proved that the country was one and would remain one and any conspiracy "to divide the Sanatani" on caste lines would not succeed, he stressed.

The state's BJP spokesperson Sandeepani Bharadwaj also said that the failure of the Congress government to fulfill the poll guarantees in the state was also a factor in BJP's victory in Haryana.

Voters did not believe the guarantees -- Rs 2,000 per month to women, 300 units of free electricity and gas cylinder at Rs 500 -- that Congress announced, Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj, in a statement, said its failure to fulfill the election gurantees in Himachal dented the credibility of their promises in Haryana, he added. PTI BPL SKY SKY