BJP's win in Haryana, 'full stop' on Congress was expected: Poonia

Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) BJP leader and party in charge of Haryana Satish Poonia on Tuesday said his party's win in the assembly elections in Haryana was on expected lines, and added that the people of the state have now "put a full stop on Congress".

Poonia said that the party contested the elections with Chief Minister Nayab Saini as its face.

"The delivery he has made in a short time and the decisions he has taken have increased people's trust in him," he said in Jaipur.

However, the decision on the next chief minister will be taken by the party's parliamentary board and the new BJP legislative party, he said.

"The exit poll was a poll for the exit of Congress. The people of Haryana have put a full stop on Congress. We were hopeful of this result," the BJP leader said.

Exit polls had predicted a win for the Congress in Haryana.

The former Rajasthan BJP president said the people of Haryana have always been against the Congress.

"People know the emotional way in which the Modi government has worked in the last ten years. The prime minister corrected that gender ratio through 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign in Haryana. He worked to change the lives of many women through various schemes," he said.

He said that every section of the society voted on the Modi government's performance and for a corruption-free Haryana government. PTI SDA SKY SKY