BJP's witchhunt of party leadership to be focal point of AAP Lok Sabha campaign, say leaders

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The AAP's campaign for next year's Lok Sabha elections will focus on the "witchhunt" against its government in Delhi and leadership, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a top party leader said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The ruling party in Delhi is currently running the "Mai Bhi Kejriwal" campaign where it is asking people whether the AAP national convenor should step down from the post of Delhi chief minister or continue to run his government from jail in case he is arrested in the "fake" liquor scam case.

The campaign has so far generated "enormous support" for Kejriwal with people saying he should not resign if he is arrested due to a "conspiracy by the BJP" to weaken the AAP, party leaders said.

Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP's Delhi unit president, hit back at the claims and alleged that the Kejriwal government indulged in corruption and is now diverting attention from its "misdeeds" by accusing the saffron party.

Advertisment

"AAP leaders, including former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and party MP Sanjay Singh, are in jail in connection with the liquor scam. If they are innocent, why are not they getting bail from the courts despite repeated attempts?" he said.

"Kejriwal should look within himself and his party for the problems it has landed in instead of blaming the BJP," he added.

Sachdeva asserted that the BJP will again win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi despite the AAP's attempts to play the "victim card".

Advertisment

Gopal Rai, the AAP convenor in Delhi, said the BJP's witchhunt against party leaders will be a major poll plank.

"This witchhunt by the BJP government at the Centre to weaken the AAP by creating hurdles in the Delhi government's functioning and framing party leaders, including Kejriwal, in fake cases and sending them behind bars will be a major poll plank during campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

More than 3,000 teams of AAP volunteers and leaders are running the "Mai Bhi Kejriwal" campaign in Delhi, explaining to people how the BJP is trying to break the party by conspiring to send Kejriwal to jail in a "fake" case, Rai said.

Advertisment

After the current campaign, the AAP will hold "Jan Samvad" programmes on December 21-22 in each municipal ward of the city to further create awareness about the "conspiracies and vendetta" faced by the Kejriwal government, Rai added.

Within 10 years, the AAP managed to become a national party and is running governments in Delhi and Punjab. The rise of the AAP is perceived as a "direct threat" by the BJP, he claimed.

Rai, a minister in the Delhi government, said the AAP is strengthening its organisation in Delhi with an eye the elections. The party is preparing for the elections but a decision on an alliance with other constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc is yet to be formalised.

Advertisment

In the recent assembly elections in five states, the AAP contested from several seats in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram where the Congress -- a constituent of the INDIA alliance -- was in the fray.

A meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is scheduled to be held in Delhi on December 19. In case the constituent parties decide to unitedly fight the elections against the BJP, the AAP and the Congress will have to reach a seat-sharing agreement in Delhi and Punjab.

The BJP secured victory from all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2014 and 2019, defeating the Congress and the AAP in the process.

Reviewing the "Mai Bhi Kejriwal" campaign, Sandip Pathak -- the AAP national general secretary (organisation) -- on Wednesday asked party workers to reach each household in Delhi and alleged that the BJP wants to break the party by imprisoning Kejriwal. PTI VIT/SLB SZM