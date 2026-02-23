BJP's women's wing protests against shirtless protest by Youth Congress at AI Summit

Jaipur (PTI): BJP Mahila Morcha held a protest in Jaipur on Monday against the "shirtless" protest by Youth Congress workers during an AI Summit in New Delhi, terming it an affront to the nation's dignity and cultural values.

Led by state president Rakhi Rathore, a large number of women workers gathered at Chandpole Bazaar and held a demonstration condemning the incident. The protesters also recited religious verses at the Hanuman temple in the area, pledging to uphold Indian cultural values and decorum in public life.

Rathore alleged that the "shirtless" Indian Youth Congress workers' protest in front of foreign delegates at the summit "tarnished India's global image".

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: BJP Mahila Morcha stages a protest from the Chandpol Hanuman Temple to the state Congress office against the protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the India AI Impact Summit. pic.twitter.com/nuJTKG1yP2 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2026

As part of the demonstration, Mahila Morcha workers carried T-shirts with a message to opposition leaders to "maintain dignity and respect" for the country's reputation.

The protesters also said they have sent an package addressed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a T-shirt enclosed in it, conveying a message on "maintaining decorum" in public protests.

Rathore accused the Congress of deviating from its core values and alleged that the party was facing ideological bankruptcy. She said if such acts were not opposed, it could encourage similar demonstrations in public spaces in the future.

"Mahila Morcha would continue to oppose any action that harms the country's prestige," she said.