BJP's wrong policies, destruction of cooperative movement behind MP fertiliser crisis: Digvijaya

Bhopal, Oct 26 (PTI) The BJP's wrong policies and its destruction of the cooperative movement have created an intense fertiliser crisis in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Saturday.

The BJP government in the state diverts fertilisers to poll-bound areas for political gains, he alleged while talking to reporters in Guna.

"Since 2005, farmers are being hit with canes (lathicharge) while lining up for fertilisers. There was no such instance before 2003 (when Singh headed a Congress government). My government used to provide fertilisers to farmers through cooperative societies two months before sowing," he claimed.

"The current situation is due to the wrong policies of the BJP government. Farmers don't get fertiliser when they need it because the cooperative movement has been destroyed in Madhya Pradesh. The farmers are being told to pay in cash for purchasing fertilisers. During Congress rule, 100 percent fertilisers were distributed through cooperative societies," he added.

The Rajya Sabha MP also said black marketing of fertilisers cannot be ruled out under the present distribution system.

"The BJP government should provide fertilisers through cooperative societies. Fertilisers are being made available to traders and farmers to buy DAP at inflated prices," he said. PTI COR ADU BNM