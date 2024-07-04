BJP's youth wing members protest in Hyderabad against Rahul Gandhi's remarks, detained

Hyderabad, Jul 4 (PTI) Members of the BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held a protest here on Thursday against the alleged "anti-Hindu" remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

During the protest, the BJYM Telangana Unit leaders and activists raised slogans against Gandhi, burnt an effigy and sought an apology from him.

The protesters, who assembled at the Telangana BJP office here tried to march towards Gandhi Bhavan - Congress party's headquarters in Telangana, but were prevented by the police. They were detained and several of them were whisked away in police vehicles.

In his first speech as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines.

His remarks drew massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent. Gandhi, however, clarified that he was speaking about the BJP. PTI VVK VVK KH