BJSA condemn 'deplorable act' against CJI Gavai

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Bihar Judicial Services Association has condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai in the Supreme Court and expressed its "profound shock" and indignation at the "disgraceful incident".

In an unprecedented and shocking incident, an elderly lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI in his courtroom on Monday. According to police sources, the errant lawyer was unhappy over the CJI's remarks during a hearing last month concerning the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.

"The Bihar Judicial Services Association expresses its profound shock and indignation at the recent disgraceful incident aimed at Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court premises… Such an act is not merely an affront to one individual, it is a grave assault on the dignity of the institution of the judiciary, which stands as a bulwark of democracy and rule of law," the resolution passed by the association of judicial officers said.

It further said, "The Association strongly condemns this deplorable act in the strongest possible terms. We wish to record our unwavering solidarity with the Chief Justice of India, as well as with the Supreme Court of India. We trust that the security apparatus and investigative agencies will promptly and thoroughly probe the matter, ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice, in accordance with the law." The CJI, who had remained unfazed during and after the unprecedented incident during the court proceedings, asked the court officials and the security personnel present inside the courtroom to “just ignore” it and to let off the errant lawyer identified as Rakesh Kishore with a warning.

Several bar bodies and senior lawyers have condemned the incident.