BJYM approaches police in Kalyan against Raut over remarks about BJP

Thane, Jan 8 (PTI) The Kalyan unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Thursday submitted a memorandum at Mahatma Phule police station seeking action against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over his "objectionable" remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJYM functionaries warned of a statewide agitation if he failed to issue a public apology.

In a release, the BJYM said Raut's remarks had hurt BJP workers.

"BJYM Kalyan district working president Gaurav Gujar has lodged a complaint with the police. We want police to take cognisance of the complaint and initiate action," it added. PTI COR BNM