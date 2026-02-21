BJYM burns Rahul Gandhi's effigy in UP's Sultanpur over IYC's 'shirtless' protest at AI Summit

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers on Saturday burned Rahul Gandhi's effigy in Sultanpur against the 'shirtless protest' by Indian Youth Congress workers during the AI Impact Summit held in Delhi.

In the presence of police officers, the office bearers of the Bhartiya Janta Party's youth wing and hundreds of workers expressed their anger at the Collectorate gate, BJYM district president Chandan Narayan Singh said.

During the protest, the BJYM workers burnt the effigy of Rahul Gandhi and raised slogans against him.

Following the protest, BJYM workers submitted a memorandum demanding the identification and strict legal action against the perpetrators behind the incident to the District Magistrate and City Magistrate Preeti Jain at the Collectorate.

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers had on Friday staged a dramatic 'shirtless protest' at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall, walking around holding t-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on those.

Four persons have been arrested in this connection, with IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib asserting that the organisation was not against the AI summit but against "any compromise with India's interests". PTI COR NAV SHS