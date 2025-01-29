BJYM burns Rahul's effigies in UP over IYC 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit

Sultanpur/Kaushambi, Feb 21 (PTI) Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Saturday burnt effigies of Rahul Gandhi in Sultanpur and Kaushambi districts to protest the "shirtless" demonstration staged by Indian Youth Congress members during the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

In Sultanpur, BJYM leaders and supporters gathered at the Collectorate gate and raised slogans against the Congress leader before burning his effigy in the presence of police personnel, district president Chandan Narayan Singh said.

The protesters later submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate and city magistrate Preeti Jain, seeking strict legal action against those who protested in the national capital.

A similar protest was held in Manjhanpur, the headquarters of Kaushambi district, where BJYM workers again burnt an effigy of Gandhi and shouted slogans.

District president Shiv Pratap Maurya alleged that the Congress workers had disrupted an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the protest was carried out on the instructions of top BJP leaders.

On Friday, a group of IYC workers staged a dramatic 'shirtless protest' at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall, walking around holding T-shirts bearing slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal.

Four people have been arrested in this connection, with IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib asserting that the organisation was not against the AI summit but against "any compromise with India's interests". PTI COR NAV RHL