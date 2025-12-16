BJYM demonstrates in Ranchi over pending scholarship dues

Ranchi, Dec 16 (PTI) The BJYM on Tuesday held a demonstration in Ranchi, alleging that the JMM-led government in the state was delaying the disbursement of scholarship instalments to Dalit, tribal, and OBC students.

Hundreds of BJYM workers participated in a symbolic 'funeral procession' of the Hemant Soren government, which began at the Zila School Ground and culminated at Albert Ekka Chowk, where an effigy was burnt.

"Lakhs of students have not received scholarship instalments since 2024. These students have hit the streets, demanding their due. We are also supporting them, and today we took out the funeral procession of the state government," BJYM state president Shashank Raj said.

Ranchi district BJP president Varun Sahu said scholarships are a right of the students.

"Before coming to power, the ruling party had made promises to the students regarding scholarships. If the government does not provide the scholarships, the issue will be raised by BJP MLAs in the next assembly session," he said. PTI RPS RPS SOM