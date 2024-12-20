BJYM holds anti-Congress protests in Jammu, burns Rahul Gandhi's effigy

Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) In a counterattack on the Congress for raising objections to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Thursday evening staged protests against the party and burned an effigy of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of insulting Ambedkar.

Scores of BJP youth workers gathered for a demonstration, raising slogans against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. The protest culminated with the burning of Gandhi's effigy.

"It was the Congress that always insulted Ambedkar ji. Now they are trying to attack the home minister to cover up their own injustices against the great leader," Jammu and Kashmir BJYM president Arun Prabhat told reporters.

Police intervened to prevent the protestors from marching toward the Congress headquarters. Some Congress workers, carrying party flags, came out of the office and countered the BJP protestors.

The Congress condemned the protests by BJP activists near its headquarters.

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Tara Chand intervened during the protests, urging Congress workers to avoid confrontation. PTI AB MNK MNK