BJYM holds protests against Cong over National Herald case

Latur, Apr 18 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, on Friday staged a protest in Maharashtra's Latur city against the Congress alleging corruption in the National Herald case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case for allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore.

The protest was held outside the Congress Bhavan at Gandhi Chowk.

During the demonstration, the BJYM's local office-bearers and workers accused the Congress of indulging in graft, and said the National Herald case was continuation of the Congress' "decades-long legacy of corruption".

Chanting slogans and holding placards, the protesters demanded strict legal action against those involved in the alleged financial irregularities and accused the Congress of continuously misleading the nation for personal gains. PTI COR NP