BJYM leader arrested in UP, workers protest

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 02 (PTI) Khoda Police arrested BJP Yuva Morcha's Khoda Mandal president Anuj Kasana here under the stringent Gangster Act.

The arrest, which took place late on Wednesday evening, sparked protests by the BJP Yuva Morcha workers, who gathered in large numbers outside the Indirapuram police station to voice their dissent on Thursday.

Protesting for over five hours, the BJP Yuva Morcha workers raised slogans against the local administration and police, accusing them of targeting their leader unjustly. The protesters alleged that Kasana's arrest was politically motivated.

Speaking on the issue, Sachin Dedha, a prominent BJP Yuva Morcha functionary, claimed that Kasana had been called to the Indirapuram police station on the pretext of a routine verification. However, he was later arrested under the Gangster Act without any prior notice or explanation.

ACP Indirapuram, Swatantra Singh, said that the police action was in accordance with the law.

Kasana's arrest stems from two previous criminal cases filed against him and his brother, Amit Kasana, in the Khoda police station. These cases involve charges of firing and extortion.

Both Anuj and Amit Kasana were arrested last year in connection with the extortion charges. The latest arrest comes as part of an ongoing investigation into their alleged criminal activities. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK