BJYM leader found dead in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; cops register accidental death case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) office-bearer was found dead in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district's Gangapur taluka, a police official said on Saturday.

The body of Ganesh Temkar, deputy district president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, was found around 6pm on Friday next to a bridge in Narwadi-Hadiyabad area, he said.

"Temkar was not at his home for two days. It is possible he might have fallen off the four feet high bridge. There is a head injury. There is no immediate evidence of foul play. The body has been sent for post mortem to Gangapur sub district hospital," the official said.

An accidental death case has been registered, inspector Kumarsingh Rathod told PTI, adding that the probe will cover all angles related to the incident. PTI AW BNM