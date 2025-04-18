BJYM objects to Cong statements on National Herald case, cops avert face-off

Pune, Apr 18 (PTI) Police on Friday stopped the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha from heading to the Congress headquarters here, avoiding a possible confrontation.

The youth wing of the BJP took exception to the Congress's claim that the BJP-led government at the Centre was misusing probe agencies to target Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

A large number of BJYM workers tried to head towards the Congress Bhavan in Shivajinagar while Congress workers, many of them carrying sticks, too gathered outside the Congress office.

Police, however, stopped BJYM workers at the Balgandharva square, 100 meters from Congress Bhavan, and placed barricades on the road.

"The (National Herald) case is currently in the court. The Congress should stop issuing statements. We also demand that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi be arrested in the case," said a BJYM member.

The Enforcement Directorate last week named the Gandhis as accused in a charge sheet filed in the National Herald case, accusing them of money laundering. PTI SPK KRK