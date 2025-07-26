BJYM protests renaming of Atal Mohalla clinics as Mother Teresa Health clinics

Jamshedpur, Jul 26 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, on Saturday burnt an effigy of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in protest against the renaming of Atal Mohalla Clinics as Mother Teresa Advance Health Clinics.

BJYM activists took out a procession and set on fire the effigy of Soren in protest at Jubilee Park roundabout.

President of Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee of BJYM Nitish Kushwaha said the Hemant Soren government's decision to rename the Atal Mohalla clinics at Mother Teresa Advance Health Clinics was an insult to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as well as the sentiments of general masses.

He said Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister of India.

Kushwaha warned that BJYM will take to the streets and launch a mass movement if the decision to rename Atal Mohalla clinics as Mother Teresa Advance Health Clinics was not revoked. PTI BS RG