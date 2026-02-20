BJYM stages demonstration outside Rahul Gandhi's residence over IYC's 'shirtless protest'

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The BJP's Yuva Morcha on Friday staged a demonstration outside Rahul Gandhi's residence here, over the shirtless protest by the Congress's youth wing workers at the ongoing AI Impact Summit.

The Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha protesters torched an effigy and shouted the slogans "shoot the traitors" near a barricade erected by the police to stop them near Gandhi's residence on Sunehri Bagh Road.

The protest was held by the Delhi unit of BJYM, BJP's youth outfit, party leaders said.

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday staged a dramatic 'shirtless protest' at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by the security personnel.

Police said four IYC leaders were arrested and a case was also registered in the incident.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva strongly condemned the "hooliganism" carried out by the Youth Congress at the AI Summit, a party statement said.

He said that it reflected the "negative mindset" of the Congress and its attempt to malign the country's image.

The Congress leaders are unsettled by India's growing strength. Therefore, the same actions that Rahul Gandhi undertakes abroad and in Parliament have now been repeated by Congress "goons" at the AI Summit, he charged. PTI VIT APL APL