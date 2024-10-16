BJYM supporters disrupt rationalist Shyam Manav's event in Nagpur

Nagpur, Oct 16 (PTI) Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), youth wing of the BJP, on Wednesday created a ruckus at a program of anti-superstition activist Shyam Manav here.

Members of the BJP's youth wing entered the venue claiming that it was a political gathering intended to support the Congress and had nothing to do with superstition eradication, police said.

Manav heads the Akhil Bharatiya Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, an anti-superstition organisation.

Police intervened and took away the BJYM protesters, said an official. PTI COR KRK