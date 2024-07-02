BJYM, VHP workers stage protests in Madhya Pradesh against Rahul's Hindu remarks

Bhopal, Jul 2 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists on Tuesday staged protests in Madhya Pradesh to denounce Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks about Hindus made in the Lok Sabha.

Members of the BJYM, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s youth wing, staged a protest near the state Congress office in Bhopal against Gandhi's remarks. The protest was led by BJYM Madhya Pradesh unit president Vaibhav Pawar.

BJYM workers also burnt effigies of the Congress MP at different places in the state and sought his apology.

In Bhopal, BJYM workers were marching towards the state Congress office when they were stopped by police who put up barricades on the road. These workers then staged a protest at Shivaji Nagar Square near the Congress office.

BJYM functionary Pawar said calling Hindu society violent inside Parliament has revealed Gandhi's hatred towards the ancient religion.

The Congress MP's comments were filled with hatred towards Hindu society and were extremely insulting, he maintained.

While seeking an apology from Gandhi, Pawar said the BJYM staged protests across the state and burnt effigies of the Leader of Opposition.

VHP members also staged protests against Gandhi at several places in the state, including Bhopal. They organised a demonstration at Jyoti Talkies Square in Bhopal's MP Nagar locality and burnt an effigy of the Congress leader.

VHP's senior office-bearer Arun Natke, while addressing a gathering at the site, said Gandhi has insulted Hinduism by calling it violent and hateful.

Hinduism teaches social harmony and brotherhood, and the Congress MP's remarks on the ancient faith were completely wrong, Natke added.

Gandhi, speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, took a swipe at the ruling BJP saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate", drawing massive protests from the members of the treasury benches. PTI ADU RSY