BJYM’s Maharashtra chief booked for ‘assault’ on woman colleague

Pune, Oct 29 (PTI) The Pimpri-Chinchwad police in Pune have booked the Maharashtra president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Anup More, after a woman office-bearer of the youth organisation accused him and his supporters of assault.

Police said the complainant has alleged that when she visited a house of one Ashish Gawade in Chinchwad on October 26, a few male and female supporters of More arrived there and heckled her.

She told the police that More’s supporters allegedly threatened her with dire consequences and asked her to leave. The complainant said she then left the place and reached the police station, where the same set of More’s supporters followed her and assaulted her.

Initially, the police had registered a case against seven to eight persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115 (2), which concerns voluntarily causing hurt, and 74 (outraging modesty of a woman), but subsequently added More’s name.

“We have booked More and seven to eight persons in the case, and are ascertaining the sequence of events,” said an official from the Pimpri Chinchwad police station. PTI SPK NR