BKU calls urgent panchayat after Rakesh Tikait's heckling; 1 held, RLD leader demands action

Muzaffarnagar: The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has called for an "emergency Kisan Panchayat" in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday after a section of people at a protest rally against the Pahalgam terror attack opposed farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's participation.

Muzaffarnagar Police has taken a person into custody for questioning after registering a case in the matter, officials said. RLD MLA Rajpal Balyan has also demanded strict action against the incident on Friday.

BKU national president Naresh Tikait announced that the panchayat would be held at the GIC ground in Muzaffarnagar to deliberate on the incident. He said the episode at the 'Akrosh rally' was part of a conspiracy orchestrated by "a political party" to weaken the farmers' movement.

On Friday, Rakesh Tikait was allegedly heckled at the rally, organised by right-wing groups, to protest the Pahalgam attack and was asked to leave.

In the commotion, his turban fell, as seen in purported videos of the incident.

"The incident was not spontaneous. It was pre-planned and driven by political motives," Naresh Tikait said, adding that farmers from across the region were beginning to gather in Sisauli and Muzaffarnagar ahead of the panchayat scheduled to begin in the afternoon.

Rakesh Tikait also denounced the "heckling" and reiterated that he believed it was political sabotage.

"This is a conspiracy by a particular political party to suppress the farmers' voice. Some youths were deliberately sent to disrupt the rally," he told reporters.

He claimed that those shouting slogans against him appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

In a related development, Tikait announced that the BKU would organise a tractor march to protest against the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir Valley's Pahalgam that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead. The date for the march will be decided in the coming days.

He urged the Union government to take strict action against terrorist activities to calm public anger.

Muzaffarnagar police have registered a case on the matter based on a complaint filed by BKU district president Naveen Rathi.

On Saturday, speaking to reporters, SP (City) Satyanarain Prajapat said, "We have registered a case under various sections of the BNS Act and launched an investigation to identify the anti-social elements involved in the heckling of Rakesh Tikait, during which his turban fell."

Police have taken one person, Saurabh Verma, a resident of Krishnapuri locality, into custody for questioning. Authorities are examining CCTV footage to identify other suspects. Security has also been tightened in the city, particularly at the GIC ground, the venue for Saturday's panchayat.

District Magistrate Umesh Mishra and SSP Abhishek Singh visited the ground to review the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Rajpal Balyan, leader of the RLD legislature party and MLA from Budhana in Muzaffarnagar, met with Tikait late Friday night.

He described Rakesh Tikait's heckling as an "unruly act" and called on the district administration to take swift action.

"Such elements who are responsible for this incident must be punished. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable in a democratic society," Balyan told reporters.

Naresh Tikait, the elder brother of Rakesh Tikait, is the Chaudhary of the Balyan Khap (clan), holding an influential position among community members particularly in parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR.