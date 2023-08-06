BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) holds protest over Manipur violence in Punjab

Mohali (Punjab), Aug 6 (PTI) The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) on Sunday held a protest here over the Manipur violence and demanded the dismissal of the N Biren Singh-led government in the northeastern state.

The farmers' body also sought strict action against those involved in parading two women naked in the strife-torn state.

A large number of women members of the organisation took part in the protest. Police were deployed in large numbers at the Chandigarh-Mohali border during the demonstration.

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, the general secretary of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), slammed the Manipur government and the Centre for the violence.

He also demanded the dismissal of the Manipur government and steps to restore peace in the state.

Tension mounted in the northeastern state after a video shot on May 4 surfaced online that purportedly showed two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.

Scores of people have been killed and several injured since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. PTI CHS VSD SZM