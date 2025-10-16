BKU stages protest over ‘false case’ against members in UP

Meerut (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Thursday staged a seven-hour-long sit-in at the Rohta police station here, alleging that former MLA Jitendra Satwai had registered a false case of attempt-to-murder against BKU members.

Leading hundreds of workers, the union’s patron Major Chindauri and district president Anurag Chaudhary arrived at the police station around 5 am and began their protest, a BKU spokesperson said.

The protesters alleged that Satwai, harbouring personal enmity, lodged a fake case against BKU members - Gaurav, Saurav, and Nonu.

The three farmers had recently purchased land in front of the former MLA’s house, which allegedly angered him, the spokesperson added.

The protestors further alleged that the police detained Saurav late at night without any investigation.

Upon receiving information, Circle Officer (CO) Sardhana, Ashutosh Singh, reached the spot and held talks with the protesters. The sit-in was called off after officials assured them of a fair probe within three days.

The farmers' union warned that if the inquiry is not conducted impartially, a large-scale protest will be held at the district headquarters on Friday over several issues, including sugarcane prices, electricity, irrigation, and corruption in tehsil offices. PTI COR ABN ANM ABN ANM MNK MNK