BL Santhosh, Sambit Patra hold talks with BJP leaders in Churachandpur

Imphal, Nov 13 (PTI) BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh, along with North East coordinator Sambit Patra, on Thursday held talks with party legislators, office bearers and representatives of Zomi tribe in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

Santhosh and Patra held discussions with party office bearers about the prevailing situation, development initiatives and organisational activities, a state BJP leader said.

Kuki MLA Paolienlal Haokip was also present in the meeting.

Earlier, upon arrival in the district, the two leaders went to Sadhvana Mandap relief camp and distributed relief materials to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and interacted with children, a party functionary said.

Sharing photos of the visit in the relief camp, Santhosh, in a post on X, said, "The children sang Saare Jahaan Se Acchaa' song. This rendering by students in a remote area displaced due to developments in the state will put even schools in major cities to shame." Later, the two leaders also went to the Naga-dominated Senapati district and met with local Naga leaders.

Patra in a post on X said, "Attended a meeting with the Village Chiefs and the Development Council of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) Maram Tribe at the DRDA Office, Senapati District Headquarters, along with BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) Shri @blsanthosh Ji." "Office bearers from the BJP Senapati district and Mandal units were also present during the interaction", Patra added.

Santhosh and Patra later returned to Imphal and interacted with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Lambuikhongnangkhong relief camp in Imphal West district.

The two central BJP leaders arrived in Manipur on Wednesday and will leave for New Delhi on Friday.

Manipur is currently under the President’s Rule, which was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9.

At least 260 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups. PTI COR RG