BL Santosh holds key meeting with Manipur BJP MLAs, govt formation discussed

Imphal, Nov 12 (PTI) Senior BJP leader BL Santosh on Wednesday held a meeting with party legislators of Manipur, in which deliberations happened on forming a government in the state.

Santosh, the BJP's general secretary (organisation), held the meeting at the party office in Imphal. The BJP's northeast coordinator, Sambit Patra, was also present in the meeting, which saw the participation of over 20 MLAs.

Following the meeting, former CM N Biren Singh said matters related to internally displaced persons and the formation of a popular government were discussed.

"The central leaders responded very positively," he said.

BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh said the meeting focused on strengthening the party's organisational structure in the state.

"The meeting was focused on strengthening the organisation, and to make it stronger than it was," he said.

MLA Tongbram Robindro said the meeting deliberated "on coming back (to power) in the 2027 assembly elections".

"We discussed what measures need to be taken to achieve that. The MLAs need to go back to their respective constituencies and work with the people," he said.

"The central leaders know the public sentiment as well as the expectations of the public. We also know some people are not happy with us," he said, when asked about discussions related to government formation.

Manipur has been under the President's Rule since February, after CM Singh, who led a BJP government, resigned amid criticism of his administration's handling of the ethnic violence that broke out in May 2023. PTI CORR SOM