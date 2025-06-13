Black box of Air India flight AI 171 recovered from crash site in Ahmedabad

New Delhi: The black box of the London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport was recovered, said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Efforts were made to recover the black box of the Air India flight AI 171, as its analysis will provide vital clues about what triggered the disaster.

Ahmedabad Fire Brigade officials informed that a team with specialized equipment like metal cutters was deployed to search the black box in the wreckage at the accident site in Meghaninagar near the airport, where the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft crashed on Thursday afternoon.

Sources said DVR (digital video recorder) of CCTV cameras of BJ Medical College hostel, where the plane crashed, has been taken into custody by police.

A DVR is an electronic device designed to record and store video footage from CCTV cameras.

A black box is a small device that records information about an aircraft during its flight. It helps in investigation of aviation accidents.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in Meghaninagar minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 13.39 pm.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171) could be seen from afar, losing altitude rapidly and crashing in a ball of fire that sent plumes of thick black smoke spiralling up in the air.