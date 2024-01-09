Black flag protest against Kerala Governor amidst LDF's hartal in Idukki

Idukki (Kerala), Jan 9 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan faced a massive protest from various youth outfits affiliated to the ruling Left Democratic Front during his visit to Thodupuzha in Idukki district on Tuesday.

Governor Khan arrived in Thodupuzha amidst a hartal called by the LDF in Idukki district against his refusal to give assent to the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill 2023.

As the Governor entered the hill district to participate in a function organised by the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti, a traders' body, a group of Left activists attempted to obstruct his vehicle, displaying black flags as a mark of protest.

The protests, spearheaded by activists from the Left Front's youth outfits including Students Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Youth Front, gained momentum as they marched towards the venue where the Governor was scheduled to attend the programme.

Earlier, local leaders and activists of the CPI(M)'s Idukki unit took out a march against Khan's arrival to the district.

Some of the protesters even allegedly raised objectionable slogans against Khan during the march.

Many shops remained closed and the number of vehicles on the roads was comparatively less in the high-range district in the initial hours of the hartal.

The LDF had earlier announced a march to Raj Bhavan on January 9 after which the Governor reportedly agreed to attend a function of the Samiti, an umbrella organisation of the traders, at Thodupuzha.

Following the Governor's decision, the CPI(M)-led ruling front announced a hartal in the district on the same day.

In the midst of the tussle between Khan and the LDF government, senior CPI(M) leader and former minister from Idukki, M M Mani had allegedly verbally abused the Governor for not giving assent to the Bill.

The SFI has already made it clear that they would stage a protest against Khan during his visit to the district. They also put up banners in many places which say "Sanghi Governor not welcome here." The Kerala Government passed the bill in the Legislative Assembly on September 14, 2023, taking into consideration the decades-long demand of the people of Idukki district.

The farmers' groups and certain religious organisations earlier demanded unconditional use of assigned land in the hilly district. The amendment will empower the government to regulate the use of public land allotted for building dwellings and farming.

Earlier, some right wing outfits had urged the Governor to avoid giving his assent alleging that the bill was aimed at regularising the unauthorised construction and land defacement activities taking place in the ecologically sensitive Munnar area. PTI LGK SS