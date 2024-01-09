Black flag protest against Kerala Guv amidst LDF's hartal in Idukki

Idukki (Kerala), Jan 9 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan faced a massive protest from various youth outfits affiliated to the ruling Left Democratic Front during his visit to Thodupuzha in Idukki district on Tuesday.

Governor Khan arrived in Thodupuzha amidst a hartal called by the LDF in Idukki district against his refusal to give assent to the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill 2023.

As the Governor entered the hill district to participate in a function organised by the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti, a traders' body, a group of Left activists attempted to obstruct his vehicle, displaying black flags as a mark of protest.

The protests, spearheaded by activists from the Left Front's youth outfits including Students Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Youth Front, gained momentum as they marched towards the venue where the Governor was scheduled to attend the programme.

Earlier, local leaders and activists of the CPI(M)'s Idukki unit took out a march against Khan's arrival to the district.

Some of the protesters even allegedly raised objectionable slogans against Khan during the march.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Karunya Family Welfare Scheme of the Samithi, the Governor said he would fulfill his constitutional obligations and would perform whatever duties he has.

Amidst an intense tussle between Khan and the CPI (M)-led government over various issues, including the non-signing of certain bills passed by the Assembly, the Governor emphasised that he is a public servant, not a rubber stamp.

"I am not a rubber stamp. I have said repeatedly... I have a duty to uphold the constitutional law. I have a duty to see the interest and welfare of the people of Kerala is not compromised by anyone," the Governor said.

Khan further asserted that the interests and welfare of the ordinary people of Kerala would be his uppermost priority while discharging his duties.

"But on one thing, there is no question of any compromise, and that is, law and rules will not be allowed to be bent to serve the interests of particular individuals who belong to certain political dispensations. That cannot be allowed," he said.

Noting that the "force of argument" and not the "argument of force" is essential during public discourse, Khan said that between 1985 and 1990, there were five attempts on his life, including being hit with an iron rod on his head once.

At the age of 72, Khan said, he was living on borrowed time and did not feel threatened by these protests.

Later, during his return journey, Khan interacted with some local people gathered on the roadside and exchanged pleasantries with them for a brief time.

The Governor, however, continued to face protests while going back after taking part in the programme.

The dawn-to-dusk hartal was announced by the ruling front against Khan's refusal to give his assent to the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Many shops remained closed and the number of vehicles on the roads was comparatively less in the high-range district in the initial hours of the hartal.

The LDF had earlier announced a march to Raj Bhavan on January 9 after which the Governor reportedly agreed to attend a function of the Samiti, an umbrella organisation of the traders, at Thodupuzha.

Following the Governor's decision, the CPI(M)-led ruling front announced a hartal in the district on the same day.

In the midst of the feud between Khan and the LDF government, senior CPI(M) leader and former minister from Idukki, M M Mani had allegedly verbally abused the Governor for not giving assent to the Bill.

The SFI has already made it clear that they would stage a protest against Khan during his visit to the district. They also put up banners in many places which say "Sanghi Governor not welcome here." The Kerala government passed the bill in the Legislative Assembly on September 14, 2023, taking into consideration the decades-long demand of the people of Idukki district.

The farmers' groups and certain religious organisations earlier demanded unconditional use of assigned land in the hilly district. The amendment will empower the government to regulate the use of public land allotted for building dwellings and farming.

Earlier, some right-wing outfits had urged the Governor to avoid giving his assent alleging that the bill was aimed at regularising the unauthorised construction and land defacement activities taking place in the ecologically sensitive Munnar area. PTI LGK ROH