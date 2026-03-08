Black flags, protests after CEC arrives in Kolkata for full-bench meeting

Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) Black flags were waved and slogans were raised by some people against the Election Commission on Sunday evening as Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who arrived on a three-day visit to West Bengal, was travelling by road from the Kolkata Airport to his hotel.

Ruling Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Chatterjee, who led one such agitation at New Town here against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, claimed that the protests were participated in by people across the board.

Kumar arrived here for a full-bench meeting of the commission to review preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Security personnel deployed in large numbers barricaded the protesters, preventing them from coming onto the road through which the CEC was travelling to his hotel from the airport.

"Our chief minister is holding a sit-in in central Kolkata and we are protesting here against the Chief Election Commissioner, who is anti-democracy and anti-Constitution," Chatterjee said as some people raised slogans against Kumar.

Chief Minister Banerjee has been vocal against the CEC, accusing him of being a "stooge" of the BJP. PTI AMR ACD