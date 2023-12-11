Black money with BJP would Rs 1 lakh cr: Raut on cash haul from Cong MP

Pune, Dec 11 (PTI) If a leader of the INDIA alliance is found with Rs 200 crore, then the black money with the Bharatiya Janata Party would be Rs 1 lakh crore, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed on Monday.

He was speaking on Income Tax department raids on premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Prasad Sahu and a distillery business owned by his kin, which has so far reportedly netted more than Rs 335 crore in alleged unaccounted money.

"The BJP is shouting from the rooftops about the Dhiraj Sahu case but are not commenting on the Rs 400 crore issue regarding Praful Patel (of the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP). I will write to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on this," Raut told reporters here.

"If a leader from the INDIA alliance is found with Rs 200 crore, then black money of Rs 1 lakh crore will be found with the BJP," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is a Congress-led opposition bloc of which Raut's party is a constituent.

Queried about the disqualification pleas being heard against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs who broke away from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in June last year, Raut said leaders from the ruling alliance are creating ruckus in the Winter Session of the Assembly.

This Eknath Shinde government is unconstitutional, he added.

Raut added that NCP leaders like Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Dilip Walse Patil and Sunil Tatkare were not in favour of Shinde becoming CM when the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, was formed in late 2019. PTI COR BNM BNM