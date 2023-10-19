Blackbuck killed by speeding vehicle in Maharashtra’s Gondia district

Gondia, Oct 19 (PTI) A sub-adult blackbuck died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, an official said on Thursday.

The accident took place near Karanja on the Gondia-Goregaon road on Wednesday night.

After being alerted about the incident, forest officials reached the spot. However, the animal had succumbed to its injuries by then, the official said.

The carcass was brought to the forest department’s ‘Van Bhavan’ in Gondia where it was buried after completion of post-mortem and other formalities, the official said.

On the night of August 10, a male tiger died in the district after it was hit by a speeding vehicle.

According to activist Rupesh Nimbharte, who runs an NGO dedicated to wildlife and nature conservation, more than half of Gondia’s geographical area is covered with forests and the district is home to several wild animals.

He said a transit treatment centre in the district could provide timely medical care in such situations and save the lives of animals injured by vehicles.

At present, grievously injured animals are taken to Nagpur for treatment, he added. PTI COR NR