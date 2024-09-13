Blacklist contractors delivering subpar work: Himachal PWD minister to officials

Shimla, Sep 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday directed the officials to monitor contractors' performance and blacklist those who are delivering subpar work.

He gave these orders while chairing the review meeting of PWD officers in Shimla.

During the meeting, he stressed on the importance of maintaining quality in infrastructure development and also recommended rewarding contractors whose work meets high-quality standards by awarding them with more projects.

He also highlighted the significant progress made by the department in executing key projects, backed by a budget of Rs 2240.27 crore for the current financial year, with Rs 526.42 crore already utilised.

The minister said that the department has made notable progress in infrastructure development, constructing 18 bridges, 33 buildings, 190.44 kilometres of motorable roads, and 309.22 kilometres of cross drainage.

"In addition, 674.30 kilometres of roads have been tarred and 1060 kilometres have undergone periodic renewals" he said.

The minister, during the meeting, also highlighted the significant achievements under PMGSY-II, where 100 percent of the work has been completed, while PMGSY-I has reached a 99 per cent completion rate.

Additionally, 337 projects under NABARD are currently underway, with the remaining 15 projects expected to be awarded soon, he said.

"Under the guidance of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the department is actively working on upgrading its 'WAMIS' software. This step will revolutionise PWD operations and will ensure enhanced transparency in project execution. It will streamline the tendering process and guarantee the timely completion of works and will reflect the government's focus on efficiency and accountability in governance," he said.

The minister also commended the officials and workers of PWD for their tireless efforts in responding to infrastructure challenges posed by heavy rainfall.

He further directed the department to prioritise the urgent repair and maintenance of damaged roads and bridges to prevent any inconvenience to the public. PTI COR NB NB