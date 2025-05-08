Blackout in Kashmir Valley, sirens heard at a few places

Srinagar: A blackout was enforced across the Kashmir Valley, including here, late on Thursday evening, and sirens were heard at a few places, sources said.

As the area plunged into darkness, police asked people to stay home and switch off all lights.

According to officials, the Pakistani military deployed rockets and drones in an assault that struck near the Jammu airport, alongside other cities such as Srinagar, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana.

Reports indicate six explosions occurred in the vicinity of the Jammu airport before air defense systems could be fully activated, causing alarm among residents and security forces.

The attack follows India’s Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), neutralising over 100 terrorists in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

In response to the Pakistani assault, the Indian government enforced a complete blackout in Jammu city, including the holy site of Vaishno Devi, as part of a nationwide civil defense drill aimed at ensuring public safety.