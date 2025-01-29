Blade attacker on run found dead in Ganga in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A reward-carrying criminal accused of slicing a woman with a blade was found dead in the Ganga here Tuesday evening, police said.

Abdul alias Saif carried a reward of Rs 25,000 and was the prime accused in the attack that took place in the Kotwali Katra Police Station area earlier this month.

On Tuesday, around 4 pm, his body was found floating in the Ganga near Maharshi Dayanand Public School, behind the district hospital.

Police officers rushed to the spot, retrieved his body, and sent it for a post-mortem.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Singh told PTI that the exact cause of the death was not yet known. "The matter is being investigated." According to police, on December 5, Abdul allegedly sliced a Hindu girl in the neck with a blade.

She was rushed to a hospital and was later referred to Varanasi for further treatment.

The reason for the attack could not be ascertained.

The incident sparked protests by Hindu outfits, who demanded the immediate arrest of the attacker.

Superintendent of Police Somen Verma constituted four police teams to arrest Abdul, and raids were made at multiple locations, leading to arrest of nine alleged associates of Abdul.