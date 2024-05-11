Blaring music, narrow lanes packed with people mark Kejriwal's roadshow in Delhi

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) A sea of yellow and blue flags, blaring music and a narrow lane packed with people - these were the scenes at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's first roadshow for election campaign in South Delhi, a day after his release from Tihar jail.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Kejriwal's second roadshow later in the day in East Delhi's Krishna Nagar in support of AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

Kejriwal held his first election campaign on Saturday in South Delhi's Mehrauli area after being granted an interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday. He campaigned for AAP's Sahiram Pahalwan contesting from the constituency.

As soon as Kejriwal's convoy arrived at the venue, kids were seen standing in a row on the rooftop of a monument carrying posters with messages such as "Welcome back Kejriwal ji", "We love Kejriwal," and "Tiger is back" written on them.

Buses packed with AAP supporters from across Delhi were brought for the roadshow. Among them were a significant number of women, many of them carrying toddlers on their waist, and elderly - all cheering for Kejriwal and flaunting the party flags.

As Kejriwal's convoy trailed through the narrow lanes of the busy Mehrauli market, shopkeepers came out to watch the chief minister, who was released after nearly 40 days from the judicial custody.

Groups performing cultural items, including pahadi musical dance, bhangra, as well as pandits clad in white dhoti beating drums and playing 'manjeeras', creating a devotional atmosphere, were seen moving between the trail of cars.

A man with the tricolour painted on his body danced to 'dhol' beats celebrating Kejriwal's release.

Kejriwal is on an interim bail till June 1 to participate in the Lok Sabha election campaign. He is facing charges in an excise policy linked money laundering case and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21.

Addressing the public for the third time after his release from jail on Friday, Kejriwal said "I have straightaway come to meet you after coming out of jail. I missed you, I missed my Delhiites.

"Yesterday, it was a miracle when the Supreme Court granted me bail. I thank the crores of people who sent me blessings and prayed for me to come back." Calling himself a "small man" Kejriwal said, "When they arrested me, I used to think what was my fault. I am a small person and we have a small party. They are big people. Was it my fault to build school, hospital for the poor?" he asked.

Kejriwal also alleged that he was denied insulin for 15 days when in jail.

"When I went to Tihar they stopped my insulin for 15 days. I used to take it daily given my diabetic condition," he said referring to the BJP.

As Kejriwal was addressing the public, the crowd shouted slogans hailing him and AAP. A large number of people surrounded his car to shake hands with him. Several of them also tried to give him presents which included a photo frame carrying his portrait coming out of jail.

The buildings in the main Mehrauli market were covered with huge posters of Kejriwal showing him being released from jail.

Kejriwal was also joined by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and party's South Delhi candidate Sahiram Pahalwan. Mann also addressed the public and appealed for votes.

In Arvind Kejriwal's absence, his wife Sunita Kejriwal had led several roadshows in support for AAP candidates. PTI SJJ MNK MNK