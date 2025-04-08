Blast at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar; opposition seeks CM Mann's resignation

Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) A blast at Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar early Tuesday damaged an aluminum partition, shattered glass windows of his home, his SUV and a motorcycle in the courtyard. No one was hurt, police said.

Kalia, a former Cabinet minister and former president of Punjab BJP, was at home when the explosion took place. He is also a member of the BJP's national executive.

There have been many incidents of explosions, targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four to five months but this is the first such incident when the house of a prominent politician was targeted. Last month, a blast occurred outside a temple in Amritsar.

Opposition parties took on the AAP government over the alleged deteriorating law and order in the state and asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who holds the home portfolio, to resign on moral grounds.

A "loud sound" was heard at around 1 am at the residence of Kalia near Shastri Market in Jalandhar, said police.

No one was hurt in the incident, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh. Speaking to reporters, Kalia said it could be a hand-grenade blast.

"The grenade attack was so severe that the partition in the house was severely damaged. The window glass of the kitchen was damaged. A bathroom door was damaged," said Kalia.

The blast left a small hole on the floor at the entrance of the house. His SUV and a motorcycle parked in the courtyard were also damaged.

Kalia said he was sleeping when he heard the sound of the explosion.

He said he initially thought there was a blast in the electric transformer because of overloading.

His driver then told him it was a blast. Thereafter, he called the police but nobody picked up the phone, he said. Then he sent his gunman to the police station, Kalia added.

BJP Jalandhar district president Sushil Sharma said some unidentified persons came in an e-rickshaw and threw a hand-grenade towards the leader's residence.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed that an e-rickshaw first crossed his house. After some time, the e-rickshaw returned and then the explosion took place with the CCTV footage showing sparks and smoke.

In the video, a dog, which was sitting on the street, could be seen running away to safety after the explosion.

The police station is located around 100 meters from the spot, said a BJP leader.

Senior police officers, including Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur, reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Kaur told reporters that police received information about the explosion at around 1 am.

"We have checked the spot. Our forensic teams also investigated it. We will register an FIR and further investigate the incident," she said.

"We are examining the CCTV trail," she said, and added, "We have secured nearby areas." She also said that security has been beefed up at key areas including bus stands and railway stations.

Asked whether it was a hand-grenade attack, Kaur said the forensic team has collected samples from the spot. "Whatever information we receive, we will share," she further said.

Police said it was examining the CCTV footage to trace the accused.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma visited Kalia's residence.

Bittu alleged that it appeared to be a "well-planned conspiracy" against a senior and Hindu leader.

"It was an attack on Kalia's house. They (miscreants) threw a grenade at his residence. We used to hear about such incidents in Naxal areas or in Srinagar. These are now happening in Punjab," said Bittu.

About the impact of the explosion, Bittu said it left a small hole on the floor of the house while doors and windows of the house were damaged.

Later, Punjab Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat and AAP leader Pawan Kumar Tinu also met Kalia at his residence.

Bhagat blamed some miscreants, who "could not digest the all-round development of the state", behind this explosion to disrupt peace in the state.

The Punjab government will not allow disturbance of peace and harmony in the state, he said.

On the blast, Tinu said an attempt was made to disturb peace and harmony in the state by some miscreants who are the enemies of Punjab and the country.

They want to create terror in the minds of people with such incidents, said Tinu, adding that the perpetrators of this crime will not be spared.

Opposition parties targeted the AAP government over the law and order situation following the blast at the residence of Kalia.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh sought the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"The grenade attack on the residence of senior BJP leader and former minister Manoranjan Kalia is a chilling reminder of the complete collapse of law and order in Punjab under CM Bhagwant Mann's regime.

"This is not an isolated act of violence - it is part of a larger, dangerous conspiracy to destabilise Punjab, fuel communal unrest, and intimidate political voices. From RPG attacks on police intelligence HQs to grenade strikes on police stations, from sacrilege incidents at religious places to the shameful vandalism of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar's statues - Punjab is being pushed into the dark alleys of terror and anarchy," Chug posted on X.

He further added, "What's worse is the shocking silence and inaction of the chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio. His repeated failures to protect the lives, property, and dignity of Punjabis prove he is unfit to govern. @BhagwantMann must accept moral responsibility and resign immediately. Punjab deserves peace, not propaganda." Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal sought the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who holds the home portfolio.

"Lawlessness has crossed all bounds in Punjab. After attacks on police stations, places of worship & vandalism of statues of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, now the residence of a former minister & senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia has been subject to a grenade attack.

"All these incidents make it clear the @AamAadmiParty & chief minister @BhagwantMann are unable to come to grips with the situation. The CM must take moral responsibility for these incidents & resign immediately," said Badal in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa also hit out at the chief minister over the incident.