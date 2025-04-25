Blast damages house in Bengal's Birbhum

Bolpur, Apr 25 (PTI) A mysterious blast ripped through a house in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Friday morning, blowing off its roof and toppling a mud wall, police said.

The incident occurred at Sija village under Sainthia police station limits, triggering panic among locals due to the loud explosion.

According to eyewitnesses, the house owner deployed an earthmover to clear the debris.

However, the owner, whose actions have raised suspicion, is currently absconding.

"There has been no report of any death or major injury in the incident. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained," a police officer said, adding that a probe is underway.

Police are examining all angles, including the possibility of the house being used for storing or manufacturing explosives. PTI COR BSM MNB