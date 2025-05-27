Blast in Amritsar, 1 dead

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) A man suspected to belong to a terrorist outfit died in an explosion that took place near Majitha Road in Amritsar on Tuesday, police said.

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh said the man was retrieving some explosive material when the blast happened, possibly due to mishandling.

The SSP said the man might be linked to some terror organisation.

"The foot soldier came here to retrieve the explosive material," he said.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory was at the spot to collect samples of the explosive, police said.

Locals reported hearing a loud blast followed by a panic in the area, which has since been cordoned off by police. PTI CHS VN VN