Blast in Delhi: Explosion reported outside CRPF school in Rohini

New Delhi: A loud explosion was heard near the CRPF School in Rohini’s Sector 14 early on Sunday, causing the police and a bomb squad to rush to the location.

According to police sources, the blast damaged a wall of the CRPF School and shattered the glass windows of a nearby shop. A parked car close to the shop also sustained damage. Despite the extensive property damage, no injuries were reported in the incident.

"Today, at around 7:47 am, we received a PCR call about a loud noise from a blast near the CRPF School," said an officer from the local police. "When our team reached the spot, they found the school's wall damaged and a foul smell lingering in the area."

A multidisciplinary team, including personnel from the Crime Branch, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and the bomb disposal squad, arrived at the site to investigate the cause of the explosion. A fire brigade team was also present to ensure safety in case of further hazards.

Authorities are working to determine the nature of the explosion and whether it was accidental or deliberate. Forensic experts are currently examining the evidence collected from the site. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

No official statement regarding the cause has been released yet, and security has been tightened in the area as a precautionary measure.