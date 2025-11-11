Blast in Delhi is 'very disturbing': Ex-PM Deve Gowda

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PT) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday termed as "disturbing" the blast near Red Fort in Delhi that claimed nine lives, and said the union government has initiated security measures and is determined to serve justice.

The JD(S) patriarch has also called on the country men to stay strong and united.

“The blast in Delhi near Red Fort is very disturbing. The union govt has swiftly put in motion a number of security measures, and is determined to investigate and serve justice,” Gowda said in a post on ‘X’.

“My prayers are with the victims and their families. We have to stay strong and united,” he added.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, officials said. PTI KSU ROH