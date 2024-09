Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu), Sep 28 (PTI) A sudden explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Sattur in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district damaged a warehouse where the crackers were stocked, police said on Saturday.

Fire tenders from Sattur and Sivakasi were rushed to the unit to put out the blaze.

The impact of the explosion ripped a few dwellings in the vicinity, police said, and added that the damage would be assessed only after the flames were extinguished. PTI JSP KH