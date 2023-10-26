Blast in garbage heap in Gurugram kills buffalo, damages window panes of nearby houses

Gurugram, Oct 26 (PTI) A buffalo was killed and window panes of several houses shattered after a blast in a garbage heap in the Sector 57 area here on Thursday, police said. The source of the blast is not clear yet, they said.

Police said that a herd of cattle was passing by when the blast took place at around 9 am in Housing Board Colony, Sector 57. A buffalo standing nearby lost its leg following the blast and later died, police said.

Police, civil defence and forensic teams later reached the spot along with bomb disposal squad and began the investigation, they said.

“After getting information about this blast, various police teams reached the spot. Disaster management team and bomb disposal squad were called but the source of the blast is not clear yet,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kapil Ahlawat. Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR AS SKY SKY