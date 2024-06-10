Blast in illegal firecracker factory in Bengal, one injured

Kolkata: One person was seriously injured in a blast that occurred in an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, police said on Monday.

The roof of the house in which the factory was being operated was blown off under the impact of the explosion late Sunday night.

At least 4-5 other houses in Prayag village in Kolaghat area were also damaged, a police officer said.

"An illegal firecracker manufacturing unit was operational inside the house of Ananda Maity. The roof of the house was blown off and the walls and windows were damaged. One person was injured," he told PTI.

Police personnel were deployed around the house as an investigation into the blast was on, he said.

Incidentally, in May last year, 12 people were killed in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory operating inside a house in Khadikul village in the same district.