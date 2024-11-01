Blast in Kolkata injures class 9 student

Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) A boy was seriously injured when an object he was playing with exploded in the southern part of Kolkata's Patuli area on Friday, police said.

The class 9 boy found the object in a playground and thought it was a ball.

The boy was admitted to a Baghajatin State General Hospital.

"We are not sure about what exploded. It could be some firecracker. We are investigating the matter. The boy is a local whose condition is a bit critical," the police officer told PTI.

The incident sparked protests by local people who complained of inadequate police vigilance in the area leading to such an incident. PTI SCH NN