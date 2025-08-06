Blast in oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab's Mohali, two killed

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three injured in a blast in an oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab's Mohali district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place at the unit located in the industrial area in phase-9 in Mohali.

Senior officials of police and civil administration, including the sub-divisional magistrate, reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

An official said there are two casualties and three persons are severely injured.

The injured have been rushed to the Civil Hospital in Mohali.