Blast in Pakistan mosque unfortunate: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Feb 8 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said the blast inside a mosque in Pakistan has shown that people are treading a path that leads to hell fire.

"It is unfortunate that now blasts are taking place inside mosques as well. It shows that how far we have gone from Allah.... We are treading the path which will lead to hell fire," Abdullah told reporters in Pampore town of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The former chief minister had gone to the south Kashmir town to offer condolences to Mohammad Riyaz Hamadani for the death of his mother.

Abdullah said the entire Muslim world is in chaos and engulfed in violence.

Asked if Pakistan should be declared a terrorist state, the NC president refused to comment.

A 32-year-old suicide bomber barged into the Khadijatul Kubra mosque in the Tarlie suburbs of capital Islamabad on Friday and detonated his explosives when the worshippers were busy offering the weekly prayer.

Initially, 31 worshippers were killed and 169 injured but authorities later said the death toll had risen to 36 after some critically injured died in hospitals.

The Islamic State in Pakistan, an offshoot of Daesh, has claimed responsibility for the attack. PTI MIJ RC