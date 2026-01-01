Blast near Nalagarh police station in Himachal; no casualty reported

Shimla, Jan 1 (PTI) Panic gripped Nalagarh residents following a blast near a police station in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Thursday.

No casualty was reported, officials said, adding that an investigation is underway to identify the cause of the blast.

The impact of the blast that took place in a lane near the Nalagarh police station was so strong that the windows of nearby buildings were broken.

The loud sound of it was heard from a distance of up to 400-500 metres, locals said.

Even 16 mm-thick glasses broke, and everything shook, an eyewitness, who was sitting nearby, said.

Police swung into action and barricaded the area.

Officials said a forensic team has reached the spot to collect samples.

Further details are awaited.